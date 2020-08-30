WASHINGTON, D.C. – USDA Rural Development has taken a number of immediate actions to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency announced Friday.
According to a release, “Rural Development will keep our customers, partners and stakeholders continuously updated as more actions are taken to better serve rural America.”
Opportunities for immediate relief include that for:
• Rural housing service
– Single-family housing
– Multiple-family housing
– Community facilities
• Rural utilities service
– ReConnect pilot program
– Distance learning and telemedicine (DLT)
– Telecommunications and electric – Water and waste disposal program
• Rural business-cooperative service
– Additional guaranteed programs
– Programs for rural business-cooperative service intermediary borrowers
– Rural cooperative development grant program USDA also is extending or opening new application windows for rural business-cooperative service and rural utilities services.
The agency unveiled a one-stop-shop of federal programs April 13, 2020, to used by rural communities, organizations and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide is a first-of-its-kind resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic.
The following month, on May 4, it released a summary of key service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to help ensure that more rural residents can access care when and where they need it during this pandemic. This summary is intended to help interested parties understand the telehealth changes that have been made and explore new ways to support health care providers as they increase or transition to virtual care services, the release stated.
To learn more about rural housing or rural utilities programs, contact:
• Electric Program: Christopher McLean, Christopher.mclean@usda.gov, 202-407-2986
• Telecommunications Program: Laurel Leverrier, Laurel.Leverrier@usda.gov, 202-495-9142
• Water and Environmental Programs: Edna Primrose, Edna.Primrose@usda.gov, 202-494-5610
ONLINE AT: www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.