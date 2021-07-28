COVID vaccination clinic for adolescents coming Aug. 5

The Cherokee County Public Health District will be holding a COVID vaccination clinic for adolescents on Aug. 5 at the Jacksonville Public Library (corner Austin and Commerce St., across the street from the Historic Tomato, main gate).
Shots will be given to those between the ages of 12 and 17-years-old from of 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
First and second doses of the vaccine will be available.
No appointment is needed to receive a vaccination.
For more information call Cherokee County Public Health (903) 586-6119 ext. 11 or ext. 12.
