Craft Turney WSC issues Emergency Repair notice

Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation Members within the following listed areas should expect an interruption in water utility service while necessary repairs are being made to the water distribution main line on FM 2138. Repairs are expected to be made withing 2 to 4 hours. Thank you for your understanding and patience while these necessary repairs are being made to your water supply system.
*FM 2138 (from PR 3107 Spur going N up to CR 3104), County Roads: 3104, 3105,3106, 3107, and all adjoining County Roads off of County Road 3107 (Piney Point).*
A boil water notice will be in effect when water utility service is restored. See alert notice.
If there should be any further questions, please contact the Corporation office at 903-586-9301 Office.
