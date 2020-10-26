A crash Monday morning near Alto left a man dead, according to Texas DPS.
Troopers responded to the fatal crash around 11 a.m. Oct. 26, on US 69, approximately 3.6 miles north of the city of Alto in Cherokee County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Freightliner truck tractor towing a box semi-trailer was traveling south on US 69 in the outside lane. The combination vehicle, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and entered the west ditch where it traveled approximately 1,000 feet before it struck a tree and continued into a creek.
The driver was identified as Brian Keath Hulska, 52, of Magnolia. Hulska was pronounced at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominy and was taken to Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.