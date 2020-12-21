A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Rusk man Sunday evening on CR 1309.
According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Dec. 20, approximately four miles north of the city of Rusk.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Dodge Ram, Jonathan Chad Walker, 40, of Rusk was traveling southeast at an unsafe speed when he entered a left hand curve. The vehicle went off the roadway to the south and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Walker was pronounced at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominy and was taken to Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk.
The crash remains under investigation.
