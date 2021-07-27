The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties is seeking Awareness Advocate volunteers to help with outreach, public awareness and community education. The Awareness Advocate committee will meet monthly, beginning in late August, to discuss plans for awareness months, displays and information booths.
“If you would be interested in helping organize a purple ribbon campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, or a pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, or if you would like to help us design information booths that are interactive and informative, please join us!” said Lori Richard, Community Educator.
Awareness Advocates may also help with presentations to civic organizations, churches, colleges, and schools.
The mission of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties is to empower, enhance, and enrich the lives of survivors of family violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. Services include a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, trauma-focused counseling, victim advocacy, and crisis intervention.
The Children’s Advocacy Center, which is a program of the Crisis Center, serves as a neutral place for Child Protective Services, law enforcement, prosecution, advocates, and medical professionals to coordinate investigations of child abuse. The CAC provides forensic interviews, trauma-focused counseling, and family advocacy. All services are provided at no cost to the client.
To get started, contact Lori Richard at 903-586-9118 or lorir@mycrisiscenter.com for a volunteer application. Once background checks are completed, volunteers will be added to the committee list and notified of upcoming meetings and volunteer opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.