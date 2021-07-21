The Texas Council on Family Violence is awarding more than $300,000 to 12 domestic violence agencies across Texas via its 2021 Swalm Grants, with 91% of the grants matching 100% of the recipients’ requested amounts. Individual grants range from $6,000 to $30,000 for a variety of fundamental needs and come from TCFV’s Swalm Endowment Fund.
“Every year, the applications for TCFV’s Swalm Grants provide a crucial snapshot of the needs of Texas’ domestic violence service providers,” said CEO of TCFV Gloria Aguilera Terry. “As the leading and uniting organization for family violence services in Texas, TCFV is privileged to present the 2021 Swalm Grants, and we’re very proud to be able to present the majority of these grants at 100% of the applicants’ requested amount.”
Swalm grantees are selected annually in a competitive application process by at-large TCFV board members. This year, a total of 27 Texas providers applied for financial assistance from the Swalm Grants regarding infrastructure projects, prevention services and flexible funding purposes, which cover childcare costs, legal services, survivors’ (frequently forced) debt, evictions and rent.
Of the 12 grants awarded, five are intended for infrastructure projects, three are dedicated to improving prevention services and four are purposed for flexible funding.
Among the recipients was the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties, which intends to put its grant dollars toward repairing the building it calls home. The facility has not received significant repairs since 1991 when the crisis center moved in. The much-needed updates include the installation of a silicone roof system, replacement of major screws, pipe replacements and new sealing to prevent leaking from the roof.
It is the mission of the crisis center to empower, enhance and enrich the lives of victims of family violence, child abuse and sexual assault, according to the organization’s website.
The crisis center aims to achieve their mission by providing a safe, temporary place for victims, educating the community, pursuing long-range goals to strengthen family units, providing counseling and other non-resident services and coordinating services with all governmental and non-governmental providers within the service area.
The Second Glance Resale Store provides critical resources for clients and serves to raise funds for the agency. Located at 700 E. Cherokee, across from the Tomato Bowl in downtown Jacksonville, the public is encouraged to patronize Second Glance, where proceeds directly fund Crisis Center programs. The resale shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties maintains a 24-hour confidential hotline, 1-800-232-8519.
For more information on the Crisis Center, visit mycrisiscenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.