The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties has partnered with Darkness to Light to bring the Stewards of Children® child sexual abuse prevention program to Jacksonville. Stewards of Children® is an evidence-informed, award-winning two-hour training that teaches adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Through interviews with child sexual abuse survivors, experts, and treatment providers, Stewards of Children® teaches adults practical actions they can take to reduce instances of child sexual abuse in their organizations, families, and communities.
“One in ten children will be sexually abused before the age of 18, and 90% of victims are abused by someone they know and trust,” explained Mrs. Richard. “Yet, child sexual abuse is preventable. The Stewards of Children® program equips and empowers adults to protect the children in their lives and in their communities.”
In 2020, the Children’s Advocacy Center, a program of the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties, completed 230 forensic interviews of children, provided trauma-focused counseling services to 108 survivors of child abuse in 993 counseling sessions, provided 394 Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy sessions to non-offending caregivers (adults), provided family advocacy support services to 345 families, and participated in Multidisciplinary Team case reviews for 172 children. The Crisis Center also provides services to survivors of family violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes, all at no cost to the client.
The training is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Jacksonville, which is located at 603 Palestine St., across from Sonic, off of Jackson Street.
A brief tour of the office and overview of services will also be provided. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. The only cost to attend is $10 to cover the cost of the interactive workbook.
Contact Lori Richard, Community Educator, at (903) 586-9118 or by email, lorir@mycrisiscenter.com to reserve your spot or for more information.
The Crisis Center was originally founded in 1989 by a group of six community members who identified a gap in services and worked from the trunks of their personal vehicles to provide food, personal care items, and other resources to survivors of family violence. From those humble beginnings, there are now 48 full-time employees throughout the organization who provide essential services across more than 2,000 square miles. There are three office locations, two emergency shelters, and two thrift stores benefiting the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
