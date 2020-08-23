Crossing storm paths could create local flooding

Two major storm systems in the Gulf of Mexico are expecting to bring threats of wind, tornado and flood threats to Cherokee County and surrounding areas, stretching from parts of Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as north and east Texas, according to weather officials.
“Hurricane Marco is expected to maintain hurricane strength as it moves towards the southeast Louisiana coast Monday afternoon. The storm is then forecast to move west northwest towards south central Louisiana and Deep East Texas during the day Tuesday, weakening to a Tropical Depression as it does before moving into portions of northeast Texas overnight Tuesday into Wednesday,” said a report issued by National Weather Service – Shreveport at 5:54 p.m. Sunday.
“On this track, while rainfall will obviously begin increasing in coverage and intensity late Monday through Wednesday across our region, the greatest wind, tornado and flood threat from Marco should remain south and southeast of our region through Wednesday. However, these threats will continue to defined through the next 24 to 36 hours and will greatly be dependent on the track of Marco,” the report noted.
Meanwhile, “Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico early this week and makes landfall on the Louisiana coast on Wednesday night. Laura brings a more significant threat of flash flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds gusts, and possible tornadoes across at least the southern half of the Four State Region as early as late Wednesday night but especially Thursday into Thursday night. Much like Marco, these threats associated with a landfalling Laura will continue to become better defined as confidence increases with the track of Laura,” the report added.
Meanwhile, according to NWS – West Gulf River Forecast Center, the storm paths will cross, creating problems with saturated soil and “locally heavy rainfall (that) may cause significant flooding” along the lower Sabine and the Neches Rivers.
