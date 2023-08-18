U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) toured Stephen F. Austin State University’s Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Center Thursday, Aug. 17. He met with community and university leaders.
“It was a pleasure to meet with community and university leaders here in Nacogdoches today,” Cruz said of the event. “It’s wonderful that the STEM Center works with K-12 students to deepen their understanding of math and science, and the labs, planetarium, observation deck are state-of-the-art. I’m excited to see what the graduates of the Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Center will contribute to our state and our nation.”
Cruz has sponsored or cosponsored various amendments and acts related to the field of education. He recently cosponsored an amendment in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) that will encourage the growth of STEM-related jobs in Texas, according to his press office.
