Cherokee County Treasurer, Erin Thrash Curtis, has announced her campaign for re-election.
Curtis has been married to Ryan Curtis of Rusk for the past three years and they are expecting their first child in October. Erin is a certified County Treasurer & certified County Investment Officer. She is a Cherokee County native & a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Rusk.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as Treasurer of Cherokee County for the last three and a half years, Curtis said.” I love Cherokee County and think it is a wonderful place to raise a family. I look forward to serving this county & its citizens for years to come, if allowed.”
