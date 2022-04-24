Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
The accident, in the 1500 block of S. Jackson St., resulted in critical injuries to a motorcyclist who was transported to the UT Health emergency room before being flown to the UT Tyler trauma center.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Nathaniel Taylor McGowan, 25, of Rusk.
The other vehicle, identified as a Jeep Liberty, was driven by Frances Darlene Pickett, 63, of Riesel, Texas.
Investigation at the scene determined the Jeep was traveling north and turning into a private parking lot at the time of the accident. The motorcycle, traveling south on Jackson St., stuck the right rear of the Jeep.
A witness provided lifesaving care to McGowan, according to a statement by the Jacksonville Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
