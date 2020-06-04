Cydney Dement named to President's List at Southern Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, ARK. — Cydney Dement of Jacksonville earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas University's President's List.
Dement is an Exercise Science major.
The President's List featured 465 students, breaking last year's record 379.
