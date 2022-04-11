Members of the Troup Chamber of Commerce and the local community gathered for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Daily Grace Effect Tuesday afternoon, April 5. Owners DeeAnn and Charles Seawright(center), along with DeeAnn’s father, Don Williams (center left), are pictured cutting the ribbon.
After several months renovated the building located at 107 W. Duval in the historic district of Troup, Daily Grace Effect is officially open. The shop carries Bible, Bible study materials, Christian books and many boutique items.
To contact the store, call 903-570-5143 or send email to dailygraceeffect@gmail.com.
Daily Grace Effect can also be found on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.