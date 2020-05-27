Dallas-based Tuesday Morning latest retailer to file for bankruptcy

Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the fifth major retailer to do so since the pandemic.
As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do this with a phased approach.
Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the virus was declared a pandemic in mid-March that forced many stores that sell non-essential goods to close and resulted in evaporating sales. Pier 1 Imports, which filed for Chapter 11 in February, is now liquidating its business.
Like the other retailers that filed for Chapter 11, Tuesday Morning was already weakened before the pandemic. The chain's business has been hurt by a lack of exciting merchandise and stiffer competition from off-price peers like TJX Cos., which operates such chains as T.J. Maxx and Home Goods, as well as Macy's new discount concept Back Stage.
