The Brook Hill School is excited to announce that Dallas Jenkins, creator of the TV series The Chosen, will be visiting the community as keynote speaker for the 14th Annual Founder’s Day Celebration on Monday, Oct. 11.
Guests will have the opportunity to hear Dallas Jenkins share his story. Before God took The Chosen to tens of millions of people in every country in the world, He first broke down Dallas Jenkins, the creator of the show. Dallas's story is universal, even if the details seem extraordinary, and he authentically takes you behind the scenes in detail of how God continues to work on him as He works on viewers.
Brook Hill’s Founder’s Day is open to the public, and the East Texas community is invited to the school’s campus to hear Dallas Jenkins share his story. Tickets can be purchased from Brook Hill’s website at www.brookhill.org/foundersday.
The Brook Hill School’s Founder’s Day Celebration is a tradition that started in 2008 to honor the school’s Founder, Mr. Stephen Dement, whose dream for a Christ-centered, college preparatory school has now become a thriving reality. This event also honors those people who have made a significant impact in helping to further the mission of the school.
This year, the 2021 Guardian Award recipients are Mr. Bryan & Mrs. Sarah Selden. Their dedication and commitment to The Brook Hill School is greatly appreciated.
For more information about The Brook Hill School, visit the website brookhill.org or the school’s Facebook page.
