Dangerous fugitive is now in custody

Robert Bacot, a dangerous fugitive, was captured and arrested on multiple charges early Monday evening.
Barcot was first spotted at Lake Jacksonville Monday morning and when law enforcement approached him he jumped into the lake and swam away, which sparked an intensive manhunt by the Jacksonville Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, Bullard Police Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens, TDCJ Pack Dog Unit, TDCJ Investigators and the Texas DPS.
The search, which was was centered around the Aqua Vista area of Lake Jacksonville, was eventually called off around 3 p.m. after docks, boat houses and other potential hiding places had been thoroughly combed.
Bacot was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping as well as a parole warrant according to a release by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
