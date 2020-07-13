Dangerously high temps to remain through Tuesday night
NWS-Shreveport graphic

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

A portion of East Texas, including Cherokee County is covered by the bulletin.

Heat indices could reach 112 degrees this afternoon. Very hot temperatures plus high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.

The Excessive Heat Warning turns into a Heat Advisory at 7 p.m. This evening. That will be in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

