Jacksonville College is excited to announce Danny Long as the new Vice President of Student Leadership.
Long currently serves as the Director of Athletics for Conroe Independent School District, which serves approximately 62,000 students. He oversees the athletic programs for six high schools and seven junior highs for Conroe ISD.
Long’s area of oversight includes staffing and directing activity for the district’s two 10,000 seat football stadiums and an Olympic size competitive swimming facility. He has been instrumental in the development of athletic facilities that the district needed to facilitate the population growth of the area. Before Conroe, Long served lengthy tenures as Director of Athletics for Tyler and Jacksonville ISDs.
“I am excited to welcome Danny back home. His proven track record of success will be an incredible asset to the vision we have for our athletic program,” said Dr. Joe Lightner, Jacksonville College president.
While serving at Jacksonville ISD, Danny implemented a curriculum called Coaching to Change Lives which is a systematic plan to develop athletes into leaders that exhibit character and integrity. At Jacksonville College, he will oversee athletics along with other student programs with the goal of developing student leaders.
“His career-long passion for student success on game-day and in life will be thrilling for our College,” Lightner said.
Danny will officially begin with the College mid-summer.
