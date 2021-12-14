The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held commencement services for the Fall 2021 semester on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Bell County Expo Center. This was the university's 165th graduating class, and a total of 417 students were awarded degrees, including 333 baccalaureate degrees, 45 master's degrees, and 39 doctoral degrees.
David Thoran Castles, of Bullard, was among the graduates, earning a B.B.A. in Management.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O'Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees and celebrated the accomplishments of the class of 2021.
"Parents and family members, I know you are excited that this day has finally arrived, and I know how proud you are. Thank you for trusting UMHB with your graduate and for being a part of our Crusader family," he said. "Fifty-eight members of your class are the first in their family to earn a college degree, and 15 of the undergraduates in your class are graduating with a perfect 4.0. The youngest members of your class are 20 years old, and the oldest member of your class is 59 years young." He added, "We know you have bright futures ahead of you, and we are excited to be sending another group of Crusaders out into the world. We are confident that you are prepared and will use your distinctive Christian education to help make the world a better place. Our country and our world certainly need people like you."
