David May dies in Saturday motorcycle accident

David May, 50, of Jacksonville was killed in a motorcycle wreck that occurred on Farm to Market 1910 in Cherokee County.
According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 1:58 p.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on FM 1910, about seven miles south of Jacksonville.
May, who was traveling east on FM 1910 on a 2003 Harley-Davidson Sportster, ran into a trailer that was been towed by a 2006 Chevrolet as it was coming out of a private drive and was blocking both lanes of traffic.
The truck was driven by 71-year-old Rickie Sorrell of Jacksonville.
May was rushed to UT Health East Texas-Tyler where he died from his injuries on Sunday.
The crash remains under investigation.
