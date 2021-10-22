Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis has announced his campaign for re-election and looks forward to continuing his service to the citizens of Cherokee County. Davis holds a Bachelors of Applied Arts and Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University. He has been married to Jay Anna Holcomb-Davis for 38 years and they have three sons Garrett, Grant, and Creager, two daughters-in-law named Jessica, and two wonderful grandchildren. Judge Davis holds two Governor appointments, one to the East Texas Regional Review Committee where he was appointed by Governor Perry in 2004 and one to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees by Governor Abbott in 2017. He serves our area on a variety of Committees such as the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group and the Chief Elected Officials/Regional Planning Organization for ETCOG.
“As a Cherokee County native, I love Cherokee County and believe there is no better place to raise a family and call home. I worked my way through college and obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Administration before running for my first term as County Judge. I now have almost three decades of judicial experience. It takes education and experience to handle this job, and I have both of these qualities. I dispose of all cases brought before me with the utmost fairness and expedience. I have worked hard to help our citizens in all their dealings with county government and I am confident that the citizens I have assisted over the years will attest to this fact. I have strived, and continue to strive, to make Cherokee County the best it can be for the sake of our families. I have been faced with some major challenges over the years in preparing a budget to meet the needs of our county while moving the county forward and also being ever mindful of taxpayer dollars. Our county is financially sound and I intend to keep it that way. We have more work to do and I have more service to offer the citizens of our county,” Davis said. “I would like to ask for your continued support in my campaign for re–election as Cherokee County Judge”.
