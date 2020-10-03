For those who want to vote in the Nov. 3 election, the last day to register is Monday, Oct. 5.
To register or to update your voter information, fill out a form at the Cherokee County Elections Department office, 138 W. 5th ST., Rusk.
The last day to request a ballot by mail is Monday, Oct. 12. The request form for a mail-in ballot can be found online at votetexas.gov or at the elections office. Once completed, the request can be sent by mail, although it is recommended that the form be dropped off at the elections office due to time constraints.
Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ends Friday, Oct. 30.
For more information, the Cherokee County Elections office can be contacted at (903) 683-8409.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.