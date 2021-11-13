Dean Dublin of Jacksonville has announced his intention to run for Cherokee County Judge.
Dublin has served on the Board of Jacksonville Independent School Board for a total of seven years and is currently serving as Board Secretary. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from LeTourneau University.
Dublin has been married to Jill Balch Dublin for 22 years, and they have three children - Jackson, Julianna, and Walker.
Dublin was recently elected as Precinct 1 Director for Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition, Inc.
“I was raised in Jacksonville and after graduating college moved to the Dallas area. I worked there for 11 years before relocating back to Jacksonville. Moving back to East Texas was the best decision our family ever made. We were able to be more involved in our community and raise our kids in Jacksonville. I was excited to move back where I would have more opportunities to serve our local community and give back to the place that helped raise me,” Dublin said. “Cherokee County, to me, is one of the best places to live and I would like to see our County grow and be a leader in East Texas.”
