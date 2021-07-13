The city of Troup honored Carole Wilson, a long-time member of the city council who recently resigned her position as Place 5 representative, with a reception Sunday afternoon, July 11. She served 24 years on the council, 18 as Mayor Pro Tem.
The reception, held in the community room of the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, was well attended by family, friends and other well-wishers.
“Carole is stepping down, and has stepped down, and we don’t know exactly how to thank somebody for providing the kind of services she’s provided to our community,” Mayor Joe Carlyle said. “The things that we’re about to present to her and discuss briefly here are just a small token of our appreciation to you, Carole, for what you’ve given to the city, what you’ve given to the community, what you’ve done for all of us individually as family members.”
Carlyle then read three items; a resolution sent by State Senator Bryan Hughes commending Wilson for her exemplary service, a letter from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix congratulating her on her 24 years of service and a resolution from the city of Troup designating July 11, 2021, as Carole Wilson Day.
“I really did enjoy myself when I was on the council,” Wilson said following the presentations. “I just wanted you to know that I thoroughly enjoyed this and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”
Her departing advice to the council members is pay attention, and if you’re not certain of something, ask questions.
“I’m gonna miss those guys,” Wilson said of her leaving the council. “Most of these have been young men and most of them I taught when I taught school.”
“They were all so nice to me and polite. These are really nice guys,” she added.
She related one particular memory from her time on the council that stood out when, several years ago, the Troup police department was closed. The police chief at the time and one officer were arrested on charges of corruption.
“I remember when the police, not our police, but the FBI and all came and shut us down, I mean our city,” Wilson said.
She indicated that the council members were all shocked, stating they had no idea what had been going on within the police department.
“That resolved itself, but it is rather off-putting when you’re in bed asleep and your mayor calls at two in the morning and says, ‘Carole, get down here. We’re in trouble,'” she said.
Wilson resigned her position, ending her service on June 28, 2021, and Fielding Winchester was appointed to complete her term, which expires in 2022.
“I feel really, really proud and so grateful,” Wilson said of the recognition by the city. “It’s very gratifying and it’s nice to know that people appreciate you.”
