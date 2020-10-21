The Jacksonville Texas Kiwanis Club heard from Darrell Dement of D&L Tooling at their Thursday, Oct. 15 meeting.
Dement shared some of the history of the company and displayed samples of many of the numerous products made by D&L Tooling.
The Kiwanis club meets at noon on Thursdays at UT Health Jacksonville, 501 S. Ragsdale Street.
More information about the local club can be found online at kiwanisclubjacksonville.org. The Kiwanis can be contacted by email at jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com or by phone, (903) 284-1859.
