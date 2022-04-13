Alto Municipal Court Judge Forrest K. Phifer is pleased to announce that Alto Court Administrator Angela Denson has completed all the requirements for Level 1 of the Municipal Court Clerk Certification Program and is scheduled to receive her certificate issued by the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association, and the Texas State University-San Marcos. Denson has served in the Alto Municipal Court since July 16, 2020.
To qualify for Level 1 Certification, clerks must complete 40-hours of continuing education and pass a four-hour long exam. Areas covered by the examination include an overview of the courts, ethics, authority and duties, procedures before trial, trial processes, post-trial procedures, state and city reports, traffic law, communications and stress management and juveniles.
TCCA is a non-profit professional association of municipal and justice court clerks and administrators. Its purpose is to increase the proficiency of all judicial administration and clerical personnel through education and the exchange of ideas. Founded in 1972, TCCA is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League and offers its members a variety of services and programs.
TMCEC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization funded by a grant from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to provide judicial and legal education for municipal judges, clerks, and prosecutors through monthly regional seminars and an (800) telephone line. TMCA is an association composed of municipal judges, clerks, prosecutors, and court support personnel. It monitors legislation, attorney general opinions and changes in case law to ensure that the 918 municipal courts in Texas remain up-to-date on the law.
For more information contact Alto Municipal Court, 404 W. San Antonio, Alto, Texas 75925, 936-858-4761; or Lily Pebworth, Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, 2210 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas 78756, 512-320-8274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.