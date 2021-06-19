In two separate cases, Cherokee County deputies make arrests involving controlled substances.
Having been dispatched to a disturbance on FM 1910 Saturday, June 12, Cherokee County deputies were advised while in route that the individual involved had warrants out for his arrest, one being a felony. The individual, identified as Blake Jones, fled on foot as deputies attempted to take him into custody.
The Cherokee County Special Investigation Unit, along with Jacksonville Police Department K9 Unit and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit, searched an area from the 2000 block of F.M. 1910 over to F.M. 2138, also known as the Maydelle Highway. Jones escaped the area with assistance.
The Cherokee County SIU investigation led to Jones location on Sunday, June 13. Once again, Jones attempted to flee on foot bye was apprehended by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Odin.
Jones is charged with the possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
In an incident occurring Monday, June 14, Cherokee County SIU attempted to stop a known felon, Drew Clark Jr., for a parole violation warrant.
When an attempt was made to stop him, Clark, who was riding a 2003 Yamanha motorcycle, fled east on Hwy 204. He reached speeds over 90 mph and even drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to evade arrest. Heading south on CR 1419, Clark eventually lost control of the bike, resulting in his wreck.
Clark was taken into custody and his possessions searched. During the search, more than 30 grams of methamphetamine were found, along with packaging and scales used for distribution, and a handgun.
He has been charged with his parole warrant, evading arrest with a vehicle, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and two evading arrest warrants.
Both cases remain open with additional charges pending.
