Tony Boswell, 43, of Bullard, died following accident involving a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy.
A patrol deputy was traveling southbound in the 3,000 block of F.M. 346 at 11:57 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, when he struck a pedestrian who was walking the same direction on the edge of the roadway, according to information provided by the sheriff's office.
Deputies immediately notified emergency medical services, which was dispatched to the scene. Deputies began life saving measures while EMS was in route.
Boswell, the pedestrian, was transported to the UT Health emergency room in Tyler, where he was pronounced deceased.
Texas Highway Patrol was brought in to investigate the traffic accident. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation can be conducted.
There is no foul play suspected in this case.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson requests prayer for the Boswell family and friends, as well as the deputies involved.
