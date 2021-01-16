Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 14.
Patrol deputies encountered a vehicle on a property located off CR 1111, which is situated east of Rusk and near the Atoy community. The property had earned extra patrols due to reoccurring burglaries.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the individuals on the property when “an incident occurred leaving one suspect deceased and another in custody,” according to the release.
The deceased individual was identified as Justin Pegues, 26, of Jacksonville.
The person arrested was identified as Anthony Brooks, 35, of Rusk. Brooks has been charged with criminal trespass and is currently in the Cherokee County Jail.
Neither deputy involved in the incident was reported to have been injured. Both are on administrative leave.
The Texas Rangers were notified of the incident and have been brought in to lead the investigation.
No further details were released and no further information will be forthcoming from the CCSO “so that nothing interferes with the Texas Rangers’ investigation.”
