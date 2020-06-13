CHEROKEE COUNTY – Community spirit proved stronger than a viral pandemic that shuttered this year's livestock show, with supporters raising approximately $170,000 for Cherokee County youth.
“It just reaffirms their commitment to the kids, and the board's confidence in the county-wide support” of the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, said board president Bart Bauer. “These are good folks.”
Program supporters and stock show participants were recognized during a June 8 dinner at the county showbarn.
“It was the first county-wide event since the pandemic began. CCJLS raised $130,000 for the kids, and $40,000 in scholarships – the $130,000 was add-on money that went toward kids' projects,” he said, adding that the 2020 show would have been the biggest one to date, with approximately 500 youths scheduled to show 800 projects.
The financial support “shows you how dedicated – and how many dedicated – people are to helping kids through agriculture. Even without a show, they still supported it,” Bauer said.
During the dinner, along with announcement of scholarship recipients, the 2020 Club of the Year and this year's stockshow queen were announced.
Lookout 4H of Jacksonville was dubbed Club of the Year, while Piper Jones of Lookout 4H was crowned queen. Contest runners-up were Emily Monday of Wells FFA, first runner-up; Cadence Ellis of County Line 4H, second runner-up; and Kylee Powers of Alto FFA, third runner-up.
The following participant received scholarships:
• $750 Nicky Wheeler Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Drew Morton and Emmy Walley;
• $1,000 Hay Show Committee Scholarships were awarded to Foster Hall, Avery Kinney, Drew; Morton and Sarah Wofford. Bauer said the committee previously awarded two $1,000 scholarships each for hay judging, land judging and wildlife judging; separate livestock and forestry judging contests had been canceled.
• The Soil & Water Conservation’s Outstanding 4-H Member award was given to Avery Kinney;
• The Soil & Water Conservation Outstanding FFA Member award was given to Drew Morton:
• $5,000 Branded by Christ’s Coverall Classic Scholarships were awarded to Foster Hall, Avery Kinney and Tyler Lloyd;
• $1,100 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show scholarships were awarded to Avery Kinney, Tyler Lloyd, Sarah Wofford, AlexaJane (AJ) Glaze, Cailee Sanford, Hailey Strom, Brianna (Bri) Sanchez,,Adrianna (Anna) Sanchez, Ryan Griffith and Kaleb Nichols.
