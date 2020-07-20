Despite sluggish economy Cherokee County July sales tax receipts strong

COVID-19 has certainly dealt a blow to the local economy, a trend that repeats itself in all 50 states.
However, Cherokee County's sales tax revenue for July, which is based off of May sales, held its own, with five of the six municipalities collecting more money than in the same month last year, according to figures received from the Texas Comptrollers Office.
Alto was down slightly, having received $13,786.96 last year and $12,690.68 this year.
For the month, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar forwarded $186,181.76 to the county's cities, compared to sending $156,811.82 in 2019. That is a hefty 18.72 percent increase.
Year-to-date, Cherokee County has raked in $1,226,537.46 this year, versus $1,140,069.70 last year, which is an increased of 7.58 percent.
Jacksonville registered a 10.95 percent in sales tax revenue received in July this year, versus what was taken in at the same time a year ago.
"The city has had a solid year in sales tax collection, Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith said. “Last month was a 10.95 percent increase over same period last year. For the year the city have been up approximately 3 percent. The sales tax collections during the COVID-19 pandemic shows the stability of the Jacksonville economy."
Cuney accounted for the largest percentage increase (53.26 percent), followed by New Summerfield (35.97 percent) and Wells (20.42 percent).
Rusk checked in with an 18.23 percent increase, with Alto being down 7.83 percent from 2019.
Year-to-date Jacksonville has collected 3.51 percent more in sales tax proceeds as it did at the same point in 2019.
For the year, Cuney is showing the largest percentage increase (27.60 percent), with New Summerfield (12.14 percent) and Wells (10.24 percent increase) also showing double digit gains.
Alto is 0.50 percent ahead of last year, with Rusk seeing a 5.68 percent decline in its year-to-date totals.
The state of Texas collected $47,146,872.92 for the month of July 2020, with $47,630,931.43 having been received for July 2019. This is a 1.02 percent decrease.
“Statewide July sales tax checks for cities were down 1.12% … The City of Jacksonville's July sales tax check was increased 10.95% over 2019's receipt,” Rhonda K. Briley, City of Jacksonville Finance Director said. Jacksonville has been fortunate not to have experienced the major declines in sales tax revenue that some other cities have been faced with.
Year-to-date Texas is showing a slight gain of 0.12 percent.
This year $346,148.379.71 has been received, while $345,720,493.07 was taken in last year.
City This Month This Month LY +/- Dollars +/-%
Alto $12,690.68 $13,768.96 $-1,078.28 -7.83%
Cuney 3,577.17 2,334.01 1,243.16 53.26%
Jacksonville 322,287.14 290,474,53 31,812.61 10.95%
N. S'mmerfld 4,815.59 3541.45 1,274. 14 35.97%
Rusk 67,275.42 56,899.26 10,376.16 18.23%
Wells 2,743.67 2,278.39 465.28 20.42%
