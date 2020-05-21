Devillier, Prasai and Arellano awarded Southside Bank scholarships

Three students from Cherokee County high schools have each been awarded scholarships to the University of Texas Tyler by Southside Bank.
Each scholarship is valued at $1,000.
Jacksonville's Chloie Devillier, Eliza Prasai from Alto and New Summerfield's Omar Arellano are among a group of 25 high school seniors that have garnered scholarships funded by Southside Bank.
“We are thankful for our friends at Southside Bank for supporting our students in their time of need. This generosity exemplifies their commitment to the education of East Texas,” said Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president.
Southside Bank is a longtime supporter of UT Tyler and has helped provide scholarships to deserving students through the annual UT Tyler Southside Million Dollar Hole-in-One golf event.
A member of the prestigious UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler focuses on student success and innovative research in the more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered to nearly 10,000 students. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News and World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
