Devin Andrews of Bullard, a Trine University student, earned Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2020 term.
Andrews is majoring in Associate in Criminal Justice.
To earn Dean's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports. Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.