Trine University logo.jpg

Devin Andrews of Bullard, a Trine University student, earned Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2020 term.

Andrews is majoring in Associate in Criminal Justice.

To earn Dean's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports. Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona.

