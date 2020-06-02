Diaz pleads guilty to Cruelty to Animals charge

Kimberly Diaz of Jacksonville pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Cruelty to Animals.
According to a media release from Elmer C. Beckwith, Jr, District Attorney, Cherokee County, Diaz admitted to participating in the shooting of her dog, filming the suffering, and posting it on Facebook.
A plea agreement was reached where she will serve seven years unadjudicated probation.
Diaz will be required to complete the regular conditions of her probation, as well as special rules required by law relating to animal cruelty cases.
She will also be required to relinquish custody of all animals, be prohibited from exercising control over an animal, and be required to complete an evaluation for psychological counseling.
Representing the state in the case was Jonathan Richey. The defendant was represented by Chris Sbrusch.
The Honorable Judge Chris Day presided in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County.
