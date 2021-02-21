In response to the unprecedented winter storm and cold weather engulfing Texas and the resulting shortages of electricity and rolling blackouts plaguing the state, diesel technology is being called into action to aide Texans in restoring electricity and utility services, to help recover from the storm and grid outage, according to the Diesel Technology Forum.
“Our thoughts go out to all Texans suffering through this event. President Biden in his disaster declaration has activated the Federal Emergency Management Administration which announced Thursday, Feb. 18, that it has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel fuel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power, key to protecting critical infrastructure such as communications, hospitals, and drinking and wastewater treatment systems,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association representing manufacturers of diesel engines and equipment, key suppliers of emissions control and other technologies and fuel producers.
“We also take this opportunity to remind everyone of proper generator safety; never operate a generator indoors, ensure that exhaust is directed away from doors and windows, exercise safety when refueling and follow manufacturers’ directions for ensuring acceptable loads of devices and appliances. Though diesel powered generators have less concern with flammability and carbon monoxide emissions than do gasoline or propane units, it is prudent to exercise the same kind of precautions and safety measures.
“Diesel power plays a critical role in protecting public health and safety during critical weather events. Because of its unique combination of power, performance, reliability and availability, no other technology or fuel can meet the full range of needs in responding to national weather emergencies. Diesel stands ready to work to help Texas and the Southwest keep running during this winter storm emergency.”
The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel, and technology. Members of the Diesel Technology Forum are the leaders in advanced technology engines, vehicles, fuels, and equipment, both diesel and a range of alternative fuels, including electrification, hydrogen, natural gas, and others. For more information visit https://www.dieselforum.org/.
