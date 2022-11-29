What constitutes extreme cold and its effects can vary across different areas of the country. Even in regions unaccustomed to winter weather, near freezing temperatures are considered “extreme” cold. Whenever temperatures drop decidedly below normal, and as wind speed increases, heat can leave your body more rapidly. These weather-related conditions can lead to serious health problems. Extreme cold is a dangerous situation that can bring on health emergencies in susceptible people such as those without shelter, who are stranded and who live in a home that is poorly insulated or without heat.
When winter temperatures drop significantly below normal, staying warm and safe can become a challenge. Extremely cold temperatures often accompany a winter storm, so you may have to cope with power failures and icy roads. Cold related issues can occur inside your home as well. Remember that it doesn’t have to be extreme cold to be dangerous. Many homes will be too cold either due to a power failure or because the heating system is not adequate for the weather. If people use space heaters and fireplaces to stay warm, the risk of household fires increases as well as the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Plan ahead and prepare for cold weather. There are steps that you can take in advance for greater safety in your home and in your car. In addition to your regular emergency supply kit items, include the following:
• Alternate way to heat your home during a power failure; dry firewood for a fireplace or wood stove, kerosene for a kerosene heater, furnace fuel (coal, propane, or oil). Do not use bar-b-que/charcoal grills inside your home.
• Electric space hater with automatic shut-off switch and non-glowing elements
• Blankets
• Matches
• Multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher
• First-aid kit and instruction manual
• Flashlight or battery powered lantern
• Battery powered radio
• Battery powered clock or watch
• Extra batteries
• Non-electric can opener
• Kitty litter or rock salt to pour on ice or snow to help with traction and melt the ice
• Special need items like diapers, hearing aid batteries, medications, etc.
• Food that needs no cooking or refrigeration, such as bread, crackers, cereal, canned food, and dried fruits. Remember pet food if you have pets.
• Water stored in clean containers, or purchased bottled water (1 gallon per person per day) in case water pipes freeze and break
• Medicines that family members or pets may need
If you have pets, bring them indoors. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure that they have access to unfrozen water. Remember that eating well balanced meals will help you stay warmer. Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages—they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm, sweet beverages or broth to help maintain your body temperature. If you have dietary restrictions, consult your doctor.
For more information, contact Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living at (903) 729-7505.
