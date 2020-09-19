Discount Computer Depot
Courtesy of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce

Discount Computer Depot, located at 301 S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville, is the most dependable source for used, refurbished or reconditioned computers on the planet. Our computers have gone through strict quality testing to ensure we meet and exceed even the wildest customer expectations. That's why schools, government agencies and businesses all over the nation depend on Discount Computer Depot for reliable, affordable computers and equipment backed by a 30-day money back guarantee and one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty. Contact the Discount Computer Team at 903-589-3705.

