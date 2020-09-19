Discount Computer Depot, located at 301 S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville, is the most dependable source for used, refurbished or reconditioned computers on the planet. Our computers have gone through strict quality testing to ensure we meet and exceed even the wildest customer expectations. That's why schools, government agencies and businesses all over the nation depend on Discount Computer Depot for reliable, affordable computers and equipment backed by a 30-day money back guarantee and one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty. Contact the Discount Computer Team at 903-589-3705.
Discount Computer Depot
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HILLSBORO - Hazle "Ruth" Smelley Hamilton, born June 14, 1925 to M.L. and Ada (Causey) Smelley, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. A graveside service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Larissa Cemetery in Jackso…
Most Popular
Articles
- Austin Bank promotes Janis Adams to banking officer
- COVID-19: Updated reporting system now includes probable cases in Cherokee County
- UPDATE: Small craft crashes at Cherokee County Airport
- Jacksonville's Jersey Mike's closed until Monday
- REOPEN TEXAS: Restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes get good news
- Jail report: Sept. 1-7
- Jacksonville Police Reports: Sept. 3-9
- Lawsuit says woman died due to neglect at ETX jail
- COVID-19 update: Local recovery rate at approximately 98%
- East Texas man dies in diving accident in Florida Keys
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.