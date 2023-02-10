The Discovery Science Place has announced a new traveling exhibit featuring Nickelodeon’s iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The hands-on children’s exhibit, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, is currently on loan through Sunday, May 21, and features various puzzles, mazes and obstacles.
“We are excited to offer this first ever, one-of-a-kind exhibit that features such beloved characters,” said Carol Whiteside, DSP interim executive director. “Children and their families will learn about teamwork, collaboration and problem solving as they make their way through the exhibit.”
Exhibit tickets are $10 each for both adults and children, and this cost excludes general admission. A media night and members only event will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the museum, located at 308 North Broadway in downtown Tyler.
For additional information, contact Whiteside at 903-533-8011 ext. 403 or cwhiteside@uttyler.edu,or Tami Urias, DSP development director, 903-533-8011 ext. 210 or TamiUrias@discoveryscienceplace.org.
This exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Nickelodeon. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.
The Discovery Science Place, a UT Tyler center, features more than 20,000 square feet of hands-on exhibit space, a 12,000-plus square-foot annex to house traveling exhibits and diverse educational programming designed to ignite curiosity in young minds through hands-on exploration. Founded in 1993, the DSP is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $8 for children and $10 for adults. More than 60,000 guests visit each year.
For more information, visit discoveryscienceplace.org.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.