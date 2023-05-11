The Discovery Science Place will recognize its 30th anniversary this year with an all day Founder’s Day Celebration on Saturday, May 13. The event includes both free, family-friendly day activities as well as evening, adults-only events for cost at the museum, located at 308 North Broadway in Tyler.
“We are so excited to celebrate 30 years of igniting curiosity in the young minds of East Texas and
surrounding areas,” said Carol Whiteside, DSP executive director. “We hope you can come
celebrate with us on May 13.”
Family-friendly activities are slated from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include inflatables, dunking and photo booths, food trucks and face painting. Adults-only events will be from 7 – 10 p.m. and include a silent auction and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit admittance. Cost is $75 per single adult and $100 per couple.
For tickets, visit https://30years.givesmart.com, or text “30years” to 76278.
For more information, contact Whiteside at 903.405.3714 or cwhiteside@uttyler.edu, or Tami
Urias, DSP development director, 903.705.6813 or TamiUrias@discoveryscienceplace.org.
Event sponsors include Christus Trinity Mother Frances; Brookshire Grocery Co.; Cavender’s; Austin
Bank; Raising Cane’s; Mary’s Alterations; Diane and Jonathan Kavanaugh; and VeraBank.
The Discovery Science Place, a UT Tyler center, features more than 20,000 square feet of hands-on
exhibit space, a 12,000-plus square-foot annex to house traveling exhibits and diverse educational
programming designed to ignite curiosity in young minds through hands-on exploration. Founded in
1993, the DSP is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. General
admission tickets are $8 for children and $10 for adults. More than 60,000 guests visit each year.
For more information, visit www.discoveryscienceplace.org.
About UT Tyler
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT
Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler
recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT
Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and
UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education,
cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research
institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in
Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
