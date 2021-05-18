The City of Jacksonville will hold a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed Municipal Court Judge Frank Dobrovolny at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The ceremony will take place at City Hall located at 315 S. Ragsdale in Jacksonville.
Judge Paul Mascot will perform the swearing in of Dobrovolny. This ceremony is open to the public.
Judge Dobrovolny served in the United State Navy as a Sonar Technician aboard nuclear ballistic missile submarines, USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) and USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) from 1993 to 1997. Judge Dobrovolny earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Texas A&M University in 2002 and, thereafter, he earned a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in 2006. Judge Dobrovolny has maintained a private practice of law in Jacksonville, Cherokee County, Texas since May 2007.
