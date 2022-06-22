Dollar General announced it recently remodeled and updated its store at 540 W. 6th St. in Rusk to its DG Market format. The new store format plans to provide area residents with an updated layout and new offerings including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.
“We are excited to provide Rusk residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-remodeled location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Rusk community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”
Normal hours of operation are available through the Dollar General app.
Dollar General Corporation has been in business for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29, 2022. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.
