Today is Primary Election Day and the outcome determines all Cherokee County positions on the ballot, as no Democrat candidate is currently running for office. The four contested Cherokee County races on the Republican primary ticket include County Judge and Justices of the Peace for Precincts 2, 3 and 4.
Records show 4,205 of the 29, 345 registered voters in Cherokee County, or 14.33%, took advantage of the early voting period and cast ballots between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25.
The following polling places, by precinct, are open today:
• 12 – Gallatin Community Center, 918 Chandler St., Rusk;
• 13 – Rocky Springs Baptist Church, 653 F.M. 1910 W., Jacksonville;
• 14 – Craft Baptist Church, 245 CR 1629, Jacksonville;
• 15 – First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville;
• 22 – Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 F.M. 2962 S., Rusk;
• 23 – Salem Baptist Church, 1500 F.M. 241, Rusk;
• 24 – Rusk Church of Christ, 397 S. Main, Rusk;
• 25 – The River Church – Wells, 198 Rusk Ave., Wells;
• 26 – The River Church – Alto, 595 Marcus St., Alto;
• 27 – Stella Hill Library, 200 San Antonio St, Alto;
• 28 – Maranatha Community Center, 214 CR 2131, Rusk;
• 32 – Mt. Selman Methodist, 135 CR 3701, Jacksonville;
• 33 – Eastlake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Lane, Bullard;
• 34 – First Baptist Mixon, 4975 F.M. 177, Troup;
• 35 – Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville;
• 36 – New Hope Baptist, 12580 F.M. 747 S., Jacksonville;
• 37 – Precinct 3 Building, 7500 Hwy 79 W., Jacksonville;
• 38 – Precinct 3 Building, 7500 Hwy 79 W., Jacksonville;
• 42 – North Bolton Christian Church, 702 N. Bolton, Jacksonville;
• 43 – Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville;
• 44 – Afton Grove Baptist, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville;
• 45 – New Summerfield First Baptist Church, 201 Church St. Jacksonville;
• 46 – Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110, Troup;
• 47 – First Baptist Church Ponta, 7282 Hwy 110 N., Jacksonville;
• 48 – Concord Cumberland Presbyterian, 212 CR 4705, Troup.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m on Primary Election Day Tuesday, March 1.
