Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 4 to 12 degrees are expected. In addition, sub-freezing temperatures will be here for 2 to 3 days in some northern most locales. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, deep east and northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma . * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&