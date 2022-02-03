Football fans are looking forward to the upcoming playoff games. This year, people holding tickets for admission to the venues must comply with COVID-19 protocols, but ticket sales are still brisk, and competition to secure a seat to the games can be tough.
“As many stadiums and venues are accepting digital tickets exclusively, making opportunities for bogus tickets more likely,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “That’s why it’s more important than ever for fans to be wary of potential scams.”
There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets, and it's not always clear how to tell if a ticket is fake. Last year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received over 140 reports on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre, and more.
BBB is warning consumers to be smart when searching for and purchasing tickets, to ensure they are purchasing from a trustworthy source. BBB and the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) are working to raise awareness and educate fans about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market.
“When it is worthwhile, there will be people who try to do that, which is why I go back, whether you are dealing with digital or any ticket to make sure you buy from someone you will have some recourse with,” said Gary Adler, the Executive Director and Counsel for the NATB.
Adler recommends that people download their ticket to a digital wallet before the event. With large crowds outside the stadium or venue, cell phone service may be spotty, which may make it harder to access your ticket.
Just like scammers found a way into the paper ticket arena, Adler says that they will do what they can to get into the digital ticket game.
Whether you are looking for tickets for a game, concert tickets, or any other event, consider the following:
• Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.
• Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.
• Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from an NATB-member resale company.
• Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller who provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.
• Use payment methods which come with protection. Use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.
And always remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Go to BBB.org to look up online marketplace business profiles, file a complaint, or write a customer review. Visit BBB Scam Tracker to research and report scams.
