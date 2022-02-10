ALTO — Those wishing to make a monetary donation in memory of Devonte Mumphrey, 15, may do so by visiting Bancorp South in Alto or by mail (Bancorp South, P.O. Box 430, Alto, TX 75925).
Mumphrey, a gifted multi-sport athlete at Alto High School, collapsed and passed away while competing in a basketball game at the Alto High School Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Donations should be directed to the Shameke (Mika) Mumphrey account. Mrs. Mumphrey is Devonte's mother.
Donations may also be made at Berry & Clay, 190 W. 1st. In Rusk.
Funeral services for Devonte Mumphrey will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rusk Coliseum, located on the high school campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.