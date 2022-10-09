RUSK - The City of Rusk issued a boil water notice on Sunday evening for an area that includes downtown Rusk.
The boil notice is due to a water main break.
The specific area affected is all of downtown, east to the Cherokee Animal Clinic and Hwy. 69 from the Sheriff's off south to Nottingham.
All water to be used for consumption must be rigorously boiled for at least two minutes and then cooled prior to being consumed, used for cooking or used in making ice.
Tap water may be used for bathing and washing dishes.
Customers will be notified when the boil notice is lifted.
Questions should be directed to Terry Thompson, Utilities Director (903) 683-2321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.