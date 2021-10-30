The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation hosted an evening of public meetings Oct. 26 to inform the public of the downtown sidewalk project and answer concerns.
The project will extend along Commerce Street, from Bolton to Main, and southward along Main to Rusk, or US-69. The sidewalk project will replace current sidewalks including ADA accessibility, install handrails at grade changes, add new decorative stop signs, upgrade street lighting, remove select utility poles, create bump outs at the corners of the Commerce and Main St. intersection and add new tree wells.
“One of the things that they did was they said, ‘Okay, we have $500,000 in grant funding, let’s knock out the most expensive portions,” which are the portions we’re touching right now,” said Shane Pace, JEDCO President.
They did so with the idea that more sidewalks in other locations could be completed at a later date.
“Here, we have a lot of interesting topography and grade changes,” Pace said.
JEDCO originally pursued a Texas Community Block Grant in early 2020 to fund this project. The board approved a $75,000 match for an anticipated $500,000 grant, which was awarded later in the year. The city council approved a resolution supporting the expense during the August 2020 meeting.
Working with Schaumburg & Polk, Inc, initial surveys were conducted in November 2020, with the first drawings submitted in March 2021. Board members reviewed the submitted plans and identified a need to enhance lighting and chose to extend the boundaries of the project.
Originally, the scope did not include the entirety of Main St. between Commerce and Rusk. To provide a unified appearance, the board included that area, authorizing an additional $525,000 during their July meeting in order to expand the project.
The project will be conducted in phases, which is expected to reduce the overall impact to local businesses. During construction, businesses will be provided temporary access ramps. In addition, JEDCO is developing a promotional program to incentivize customers to patronize affected businesses.
Before work is conducted on the sidewalk project, the concrete tomatoes and existing benches will be removed and stored. They will be replaced once the project is complete.
Although the intent is to keep as many of the trees as possible that are currently in the project area, some may need to be removed due to grade changes or the installation of ADA ramps, according to JEDCO President Shane Pace.
"What we’ve gone back and done is ask the design team to add in tree wells on both sides of Commerce and looking at making it more uniform, so where we have one on one side, we have one on the other,” Pace said. “If a tree is in there today, great, if not, we plan on planting a tree in some of the new wells.”
The project will be addressed in four phases, with construction expected to begin in early 2022.
The first phase of the project will be along both sides of Main St., from Rusk northward to the alleyway about halfway between Rusk and Commerce. The second phase will complete the Main St. sidewalks from the alleyway to Commerce Street. The third phase includes the north side of Commerce between Main and Bolton Streets, with the fourth phase completing the south side of Commerce between Main and Bolton.
The overall project is expected to be completed in six to eight months once construction begins.
