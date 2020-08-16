AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety continues to offer rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of individuals who are still wanted in connection with crimes that occurred during the May riots at the Texas State Capitol.
According to a DPS release, "these individuals are wanted for misdemeanor and/or felony charges — ranging from criminal mischief (vandalism) to interfering with public duties to assault on a public servant."
In July, the agency began seeking public help to identify individuals involved in protests and rioting at the Capitol in May, along with offering rewards for information through Texas Crime Stoppers. The department has since added an additional 11 suspects to a list of those that it needs help identifying.
Information was gathered by DPS special agents and crime analysts, who have compiled photos and charges for which individuals are wanted; the list may be found at
www.dps.texas.gov/TexasMostWanted/CapitolProtestRewards/index.htm
The Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these wanted individuals who are charged with a felony or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor, the release noted.
Texas Crime Stoppers – which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division – offers cash rewards to any person who provides information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods:
Contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online, athttps://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=650.
All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name, the release noted.
