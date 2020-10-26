The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans that Saturday appointments remain available at many driver license offices across the state. Saturday appointments are specifically for customers to renew or replace Texas driver licenses, identification cards and Election Identification Certificates.
Saturday appointments at participating offices will be offered through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are many Saturday appointments available at offices across the state and Texans are encouraged to book online.
Saturday appointments were added to address the number of customers needing services due to offices closing earlier this year because of COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 Texans had their DLs/IDs expire while offices were closed due to the pandemic. Of those, 300,000 still have not come in to a driver’s license office to renew. Continuing to offer Saturday appointment through Dec. 19 for renewals, replacements and EICs will give customers additional opportunities to handle their driver license-related transactions.
DPS launched a new appointment solution when driver license offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only. This method is designed to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line.
Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.
To schedule an appointment or check availability visit the online appointment scheduler, www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/appointments.htm. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choosing, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby and check often as availability does change.
